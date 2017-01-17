France's Hollande criticizes protecti...

France's Hollande criticizes protectionism as 'worst response'

Reuters

France's President Francois Hollande on Saturday criticized protectionism and with his Chilean counterpart said that Europe would look to strengthen ties with Latin America, speaking a day after U.S. President Donald Trump took office. Hollande said international relations should be guided by multilateralism with a role for the United Nations, contrasting with Trump's calls for tighter borders and an "America First" approach during his first speech as president on Friday.

