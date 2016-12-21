Fed up with politics, Brazil cities s...

Fed up with politics, Brazil cities swear in outsider mayors

Brazil's two biggest cities on Sunday were inaugurating mayors who are political outsiders and whose victories underscored deep frustration with the political class and public corruption. Joao Doria, a millionaire businessman who once hosted "The Apprentice Brazil," was taking office in the country's financial capital of Sao Paulo.

