Ex-tycoon Batista Jailed in Graft Probe on Return to Brazil

Eike Batista, once the richest and most outspoken cheerleader for Brazil's ill-fated commodities bubble, flew back to Rio de Janeiro Monday and was arrested at the airport by federal police over corruption allegations after four days as a fugitive. Batista, a brash entrepreneur whose meteoric rise and fall made him the poster boy of a decade-long boom in Brazil that turned to bust three years ago, is accused of paying a former Rio state governor millions in bribes.

