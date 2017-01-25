Electrical tape-bikinis and sun for perfect tan lines in Rio

In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, Erika Martins uses black electrical tape to create a customer's bikini, in order to attain crisp tan lines, on her rooftop Erika Bronze salon in the suburb of Realengo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Martins wears a microphone connected to an open speaker system in order to direct her assistants to clients who need more tanning lotion or a sprinkling of water on their skin.

