Death toll climbs to 11 in Chile forest fires6 hours ago

Forest fires ravaging southern Chile have now killed 11 people, President Michelle Bachelet said today, as firefighters waged an all-out battle to extinguish the raging infernos. Bachelet told reporters that more than 9,000 firefighters and other responders have been enlisted to battle the fires, which have destroyed almost 1.2 million acres in seven regions of the South American nation.

