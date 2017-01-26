Colorado Springs supertanker in Chile...

Colorado Springs supertanker in Chile fighting wildfires

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The Boeing 747-400 Global SuperTanker drops half a load of ita s 19,400-gallon capacity during a ceremony Thursday, May 5, 2016, at the Colorado Springs Airport demonstrating the firefighting capabilities of the worlda s largest firefighting plane. The Spirit of John Muir plane will be stationed out of the Colorado Springs Airport and will be able to respond to fires around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,555 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC