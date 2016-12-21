Colombia's war traumas leave deep men...

Colombia's war traumas leave deep mental scars

Colombian rebels may be preparing to lay down their guns, but the nation faces a deeper challenge to heal itself: treating mental illnesses stemming from the trauma of a half-century war. The 260,000 people killed and 60,000 missing in the civil conflict are quantified in official statistics-but uncounted millions still suffer the psychological scars.

