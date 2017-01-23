Colombia's ELN Rebels Willing to Call...

Colombia's ELN Rebels Willing to Call Ceasefire Amid Peace Talks

Colombia's second largest rebel group, the ELN, is ready to call a bilateral ceasefire with the government while they negotiate an end to five decades of war, a guerrilla negotiator said on Tuesday. The government and the National Liberation Army will begin formal peace talks in Ecuador on Feb. 7, once the insurgent group frees a kidnapped politician and authorities pardon two jailed rebels.

