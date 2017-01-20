Colombia: No pardon for Simon Trinidad

El Tiempo reports that there will be no presidential pardon for FARC leader Ricardo Palmera a.k.a. Simon Trinidad, who is currently serving a 60-year sentence at the Florence ADX US Penitentiary for the execution of American Vietnam Veteran and Bronze Star recipient Thomas Janis, and the kidnapping and torture of Marc Gonsalves, Keith Stansell and Thomas Howes. Although Obama has the legal authority to grant a pardon Trinidad, due to special executive powers in the American legal system, he will not exercise his powers on this occasion, according to reporter Sergio Gomez Maseri, who is the Washington correspondent for El Tiempo, and who had first hand information from a United States government source.

