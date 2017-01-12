Colombia arrests former gov't officia...

Colombia arrests former gov't official in Odebrecht bribery case

18 hrs ago

Jan 13 Colombia's attorney general's office has arrested an official in former president Alvaro Uribe's administration suspected of receiving $6.5 million in bribes from Brazil's Odebrecht during a 2009 roadway contract, it said on Thursday. Gabriel Garcia Morales, who was director of an institute that managed roadway concessions and later Uribe's vice minister of transport, is the first person arrested in connection with investigations into bribes by Odebrecht.

