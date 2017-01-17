Cma CGM Strengthens Asia-East Coast South America Links
French container shipping major CMA CGM has upgraded its SEAS1 and SEAS2 services, now providing two departures per week between Asia and the East Coast of South America. The group will thus provide two departures per week between Asia and the East Coast of South America, one of the best offers on the market.
