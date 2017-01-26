Chile's worst wildfires destroy town, death toll at 10

Firefighters dig trenches in a effort to stop the advancement of a forest fire in HualaA e, a community in Concepcion, Chile, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The worst forest fires in Chile's history were uncontrolled on Wednesday, killing a firefighter and two policemen caught in the flames as they tried to help families in rural communities, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.