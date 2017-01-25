Chile's presidential hopefuls bet on ...

Chile's presidential hopefuls bet on anti-immigrant sentiment

SANTIAGO: A wave of recent arrivals from Haiti and Venezuela has spurred Chile's presidential candidates to tap into and stoke anti-immigrant sentiment, turning it into a key issue in the campaign for the November 19 election. Latin American politics has rarely featured this type of criticism of immigrants by hopefuls on both right and left, at times recalling the language that has helped build support for Donald Trump in the United States, Nigel Farage in Britain and Marine Le Pen in France.

Chicago, IL

