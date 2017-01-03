Chilean senator named presidential ca...

Chilean senator named presidential candidate of center - left party

Chilean journalist-turned senator Alejandro Guillier accepted the presidential nomination of the center-left Radical Party on Saturday with promises to deepen education reforms and revamp the private pension system. Senator Alejandro Guillier is seen inside at the Chilean congress in Valparaiso, Chile September 27, 2016.

