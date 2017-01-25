Chile orders more funds to fight cata...

Chile orders more funds to fight catastrophic wildfires as nations, Waltons send in help

10 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Chile's president Tuesday ordered extra funds to be spent on tackling what she called the country's worst forest fires ever, as other countries sent aid and firefighters to help. Flames have destroyed 155,000 hectares of land in the center of the country and at least 4,000 people have been evacuated, the National Emergency Office said.

Chicago, IL

