Chile: 160 female inmates evacuated over raging wildfire

Chilean authorities have evacuated about 160 female inmates from a prison in Valparaiso after wind carried in sparks from a nearby wildfire. Valparaiso Police Chief Jaime Barria said Wednesday that there were some pregnant women among those evacuated.

