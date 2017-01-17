Champagne corks pop in Moscow at Trum...

Champagne corks pop in Moscow at Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump has upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, and now the real estate mogul and reality television star will be sworn in as the 45th president Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a deeply divided nation and ushering in an unpredictable era in Washington Before dawn on Inauguration Day in Washington, only a few lights were at the White House residence, where President Barack Obama and his family have lived for the past eight years Russian officials and lawmakers are lauding Donald Trump's inauguration as a start of what they hope will be a period of better ties with Washington Champagne corks popped in Moscow as Russians celebrated the start of Donald Trump's presidency, confident of better relations ahead between the two countries The son of a Brazilian Supreme Court justice says his ... (more)

