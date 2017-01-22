'Catastrophe' declared as wildfires r...

'Catastrophe' declared as wildfires rage in central Chile

Authorities declared a state of catastrophe in central Chile as crews Saturday fought vast forest fires described as the worst in decades. More than 450 square kilometers were ablaze in the O'Higgins region - an area roughly the size of Vienna or Tel Aviv.

