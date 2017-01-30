Bullfighting's return sparks protests...

Bullfighting's return sparks protests in Bogota

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of the Colombian capital for the second successive week, protesting against the return of bullfighting in the city. Some 3,000 policemen have now been deployed and barricades set up outside the bullring to separate protesters from spectators.

