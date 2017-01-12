Brief-Naked Brand Group Announces $1.955 MLN Registered Direct Offering
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 13 Brazilian police raided homes and offices on Friday in a corruption investigation of loans that state bank Caixa Economica Federal extended to meatpacking, finance, toll road and real estate firms between 2011 and 2013.
