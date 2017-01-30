Brazil's Ex-Billionaire Eike Batista ...

Brazil's Ex-Billionaire Eike Batista Returns, Jailed

7 hrs ago

Former Brazilian billionaire, Eike Batista, handed himself over to authorities on Monday, after arriving in Rio de Janeiro's International Airport. Batista has been in New York when his arrest warrant was issued.

Chicago, IL

