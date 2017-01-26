Brazil's corruption probe, begun in 2014, could expand: prosecutor

Deltan Dallagnol, lead federal prosecutor in the so-called Car Wash investigation, gives an interview in Curitiba, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. The lead federal prosecutor in the massive corruption investigation roiling Brazil says recent developments could double the size of the case, a staggering possibility given that the probe has ensnared many of the country - sAos elite, threatens to bring down President Michel Temer and is expanding to other Latin American countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.