Brazil's Batista expected back in Brazil to face charges on Monday

Jan 29 Former billionaire Eike Batista, once Brazil's richest man, is expected to arrive in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, where he is wanted by police in connection with charges including an alleged bribe of about $16 million to a former governor. Brazil's Globo television network showed images late on Sunday of Batista, dressed in jeans and a sports coat, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, where he had traveled just days before Brazilian police last week raided his Rio mansion, confiscated his luxury cars and sought his arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.