Brazilian judge cites loans to JBS, Marfrig in Caixa probe
Jan 13 A former minister to Brazil's President Michel Temer allegedly colluded with a former lower house speaker to grant subsidized loans from state bank Caixa Economica Federal to several companies in exchange for bribes, according to a federal judge's search warrant revealed on Friday. Ex-minister Geddel Viera Lima, then vice president at Caixa, and Eduardo Cunha, the former house speaker, allegedly steered favorable loans to companies in a graft scheme, including meatpackers JBS SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA , Judge Vallisney De Souza Oliveira said in the search warrant.
