Brazilian farm owners form militias to attack land activists - rights group
Large farm owners in Brazil are forming private militias to attack land rights campaigners, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday, as rural violence in Latin America's largest country hits its worst levels in a decade. At least 54 people were killed in rural land conflicts in Brazil in 2016, said a Human Rights Watch campaigner, citing the Pastoral Land Commission , a Brazilian organisation linked the Catholic Church.
