Brazil Worries the - China of South America' Is Eating Its Lunch
Low taxes, low wages and low overheads are driving the Paraguayan government's ambition to become the "China of South America": a low-cost manufacturing hub that attracts investment from across the region. As Brazil struggles through its worst recession on record, dozens of businesses have set up operations across the border, creating thousands of jobs.
