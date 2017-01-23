Brazil starts talks with 2nd state for fiscal rescue -finmin
Jan 24 Brazil's federal government has started talks with the state of Rio Grande do Sul for a fiscal rescue plan similar to the program being negotiated with Rio de Janeiro, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday. Talks should advance quickly as Rio Grande do Sul has already taken relevant austerity measures, Meirelles said.
