Brazil prison riot, a 'butchery foretold,' sparks fear of more killings
The killing of 56 inmates by fellow prisoners in Brazil's deadliest jail uprising in decades was a "butchery foretold" by escalating turf wars between drug gangs that threatens to plunge a chaotic penitentiary system deeper into violence. Prior to this week's massacre of members of the First Capital Command in the Anisio Jobim penitentiary in the jungle city of Manaus, security experts warned for months about intensifying clashes in prisons between Brazil's two most powerful drug gangs - the Sao Paulo-based PCC and the Red Command, based in Rio de Janeiro.
