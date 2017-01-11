Brazil prison head removed as country grapples with inmate violence
The head of the Brazilian jail where 56 inmates were killed during a riot on New Year's Day has been removed from office, state-run media agency Agencia Brasil reported. Jose Carvalho da Silva, the interim director of the Ansio Jobim Penitentiary Complex, was removed Tuesday after corruption allegations by two inmates became public.
