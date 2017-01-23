Brazil president to wait to replace j...

Brazil president to wait to replace justice killed in crash

Brazil's president said Saturday that he would wait to name a replacement for the Supreme Court justice who died in a plane crash until after the court reassigns a major corruption case he was handling. Justice Teori Zavascki was in charge of handling accusations against politicians in the "Car Wash" investigation, a multibillion dollar kickback scheme involving the state oil company Petrobras.

