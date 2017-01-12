Brazil gang at center of prison killings gets power in jails
" Brazil's most powerful criminal gang, First Command, is exploiting overcrowding and squalid conditions in the country's penitentiaries to expand its reach across the national prison system, an incursion at the center of massacres that have left nearly 100 inmates dead in the new year. Some prisoners were beheaded or had their hearts and intestines ripped out in two recent prison massacres in northern Brazil, one launched by inmate members of the First Command and the other directed against them by a rival gang trying to stop the expansion.
