Brazil court decision could stifle loans to states -officials

Jan 10 Brazil's federal government is less likely to authorize cash-strapped states to raise fresh debt after the Supreme Court forced the Treasury to use its own money to honor loans not paid by the Rio de Janeiro state, three government officials told Reuters on Tuesday. As the guarantor of nearly all loans contracted by states, the Treasury has withheld states' own tax revenues to honor missed payments.

