Brazil and Colombia pledge to fight drug trafficking

Defence ministers from Brazil and Colombia agreed to step up their fight against drug traffickers at a meeting on Tuesday in the Brazilian city of Manaus, where feuding drug gangs set off a recent string of deadly prison riots. The countries promised to share intelligence and transportation along a porous 1,000-mile border cutting through the Amazon rainforest, where they have struggled to slow the flow of drugs in recent years.

