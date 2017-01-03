At least 33 prisoners killed in new Brazil prison uprising

At last 33 inmates have been killed in a new prison riot in the Amazon region of Brazil, officials said on Friday, just five days after 56 inmates were slaughtered in the country's worst prison massacre in more than two decades. Few details were available about the latest uprising early on Friday in Roraima state's largest penitentiary, where a fight between rival drug gangs ended with 10 dead last October.

