At least 10 dead in Brazil prison clash: newspapers

At least 10 people were killed in a Brazilian prison uprising late on Saturday, local media said, adding to chaos in the country's penitentiary system in which more than 116 inmates have died in gang warfare since the start of the year. The latest outburst of violence took place at the Alcacuz jail in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte, Folha de S. Paulo newspaper said, citing the state's press secretariat.

Chicago, IL

