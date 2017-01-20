Artist Maria Lynch Returns to Rio with Interactive Exhibition

On Saturday, January 14th at 7:30 PM, the Carioca and internationally acclaimed artist Maria Lynch's latest exhibition, Maquina Devir will open in Ipanema's Oi Futuro with free entry. Occupying nine of Oi Futuro Ipanema's rooms plus the ground floor, the exhibition will examine concepts of immanence and what it means to 'become' through a series of interactive exhibitions.

