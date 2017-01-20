Artist Maria Lynch Returns to Rio wit...

Artist Maria Lynch Returns to Rio with Interactive Exhibition

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Rio Times

On Saturday, January 14th at 7:30 PM, the Carioca and internationally acclaimed artist Maria Lynch's latest exhibition, Maquina Devir will open in Ipanema's Oi Futuro with free entry. Occupying nine of Oi Futuro Ipanema's rooms plus the ground floor, the exhibition will examine concepts of immanence and what it means to 'become' through a series of interactive exhibitions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) 17 hr Tuan 48
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,994 • Total comments across all topics: 277,788,326

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC