Artist Maria Lynch Returns to Rio with Interactive Exhibition
On Saturday, January 14th at 7:30 PM, the Carioca and internationally acclaimed artist Maria Lynch's latest exhibition, Maquina Devir will open in Ipanema's Oi Futuro with free entry. Occupying nine of Oi Futuro Ipanema's rooms plus the ground floor, the exhibition will examine concepts of immanence and what it means to 'become' through a series of interactive exhibitions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|17 hr
|Tuan
|48
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Alondra
|36
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC