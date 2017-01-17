Armenia, Argentina celebrate 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations
January 18, 2017, marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Argentina. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the the Argentine Republic has issued a statement on the occasion.
