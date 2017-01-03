Anti-Gay, Anti Catholic Evangelical Sworn In As Mayor of Rio; More in Global LGBT Recap
Durga Sengupta at CatchNews.com reported on progress and backlash on LGBT issues in India and around the world in 2016. The Family Research Council praised the Trump transition team for demanding information from the State Department on programs and staff involved in promoting "gender equality."
