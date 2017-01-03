Another Prison Riot in Brazil Leaves ...

Another Prison Riot in Brazil Leaves 33 Inmates Dead

21 hrs ago Read more: The Rio Times

Four days after one of the bloodiest prison riots Brazil has witnessed, another prison riot in Brazil's Amazon region has left at least 33 inmates dead. According to authorities from the state's Department of Justice and Citizenship, the deaths occurred in the early hours of Friday at the Monte Cristo Agricultural Penitentiary, just outside Boa Vista, the capital of Roraima state.

Chicago, IL

