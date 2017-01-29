And Miss Universe 2016 is...
From left: Brazil's Raissa Santana, The Philippines' Maxine Medina, Colombia's Andrea Tovar, USA's Deshauna Barber, and Thailand's Chalita Suansane Miss Universe 2016 is just a day away. Since this article was written more than a week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|21 hr
|Tony
|628
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Alondra
|36
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC