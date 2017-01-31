Alt.Latino Extra: Liniker Barros, A W...

Alt.Latino Extra: Liniker Barros, A Woman Who Resists By Existing

For Brazilian vocalist Liniker Barros, it's almost impossible to avoid politics. As a trans black woman fronting one of Brazil's most compelling soul bands, Liniker E Os Caramelows, she says her mere presence is a statement.

