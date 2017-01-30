A man in Santa Olga, Chile, as the to...

A man in Santa Olga, Chile, as the town was consumed by flames on Thursday.

The government of Chile says wildfires that have killed at least 10 people are the worst blazes in the country's history. "We have never seen anything on this scale, never in the history of Chile," President Michelle Bachelet said earlier this week, after her administration declared a state of emergency.

Chicago, IL

