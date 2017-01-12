5-year-old girl in Brazil walks 1 km ...

5-year-old girl in Brazil walks 1 km after parents killed

A Brazilian TV channel says a 5-year-old girl walked alone for about a kilometer, seeking help after a car crash killed her parents. Globo news cable channel said Saturday the child was uninjured when the family car overturned and hit a tree on a road near Campo Grande in west-central Brazil.

