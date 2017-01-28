28 escape in deadly prison break, off...

28 escape in deadly prison break, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

At least two inmates are dead after prisoners in Brazil's Piraquara State Penitentiary 1 apparently blasted a hole through a wall and exchanged gunfire with police early Sunday, according to prison officials. According to the Paran Department of Public Security and Prison Administration, 28 prisoners escaped the penitentiary, which is in the Curitiba region of Southern Brazil, just over 500 miles southwest of Rio de Janeiro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) 14 hr beyoncenetworth 51
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09) Oct '16 Alondra 36
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,811 • Total comments across all topics: 277,968,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC