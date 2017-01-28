28 escape in deadly prison break, officials say
At least two inmates are dead after prisoners in Brazil's Piraquara State Penitentiary 1 apparently blasted a hole through a wall and exchanged gunfire with police early Sunday, according to prison officials. According to the Paran Department of Public Security and Prison Administration, 28 prisoners escaped the penitentiary, which is in the Curitiba region of Southern Brazil, just over 500 miles southwest of Rio de Janeiro.
