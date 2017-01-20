$20-bln Brazil-China fund to finance infrastructure by March

Photo taken on June 7, 2011 shows the first electric multiple unit for Rio de Janeiro in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province. Rio's new metro Line 4, which will be one of the main enduring legacy's of the Games, links the city's tourism district with the western Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, where many of the Olympic events are slated to take place.

