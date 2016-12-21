Why Vale Is Set To Soar Higher
Vale's production ramp up at the S11D Carajas mine in Brazil is expected to drive robust earnings growth going forward. Vale's cash costs at the S11D project will drop 29% from current levels of $10.8 per ton to just $7.7 per ton once the mine is fully ramped up.
