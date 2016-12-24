Venezuelan womena s response to the c...

Venezuelan womena s response to the countrya s economic crisis: Get sterilized

CARACAS, Venezuela - In crisis-hit Venezuela, where raising a family is an increasingly grueling and expensive task, a growing number of young women are choosing to be sterilized. With inflation spiraling out of control, food and medicine supplies dwindling and violent crimes on the rise, women as young as 27 are seeking out surgeons to avoid unwanted pregnancies.

Chicago, IL

