Venezuela is lurching closer and closer to chaos

Read more: The Washington Post

VENEZUELA, WHICH was once Latin America's richest country, has become an unwilling test site for how much economic and social stress a modern nation can tolerate before it descends into pure anarchy. This month its 31 million people lurched a big step closer to that breaking point, thanks to another senseless decree by its autocratic populist government.

Chicago, IL

