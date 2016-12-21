Upset Hindus urge Brazilian brewery t...

Upset Hindus urge Brazilian brewery to withdraw Ganesha and Vishnu beers

Upset Hindus have urged Amparo based "award-winning" Cervejaria Ashby brewery to apologise and withdraw Ganesha and Vishnu beers; calling these highly inappropriate. "Ganesha Ambar IPA" and "Vishnu Red IPA" beers carry the picture of respective Hindu deity.



