UPDATE 1-Venezuela again extends use of 100-bolivar notes
Dec 29 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday said his government would extend the use of 100-bolivar notes to Jan. 20, after a plan to withdraw those bills from the economy sparked nationwide protests and widespread looting. Maduro in December said the notes, the highest denomination bill in the inflation-plagued OPEC nation, would be withdrawn to prevent smugglers and "mafias" from trafficking the bills across the border to neighboring Colombia.
